A key takeaway from the BofA report is that the Federal Reserve’s plans to purchase billions in Treasury bills are being seen as a form of quantitative easing that will keep market yields lower into the first half of 2026. Chair Jerome Powell told the media the move wasn’t related to QE. Still, the bank said in a separate report that “the important point here is that the Fed will keep liquidity pipes open, because directly or indirectly someone has to finance the record fiscal deficit."