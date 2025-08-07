Trump's tariffs on India: Experts unveil this strategy for Indian stock market investors.

Trump's tariffs on India: U.S. President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports as a punitive measure in response to New Delhi's ongoing purchases of Russian crude oil. With this move, the total U.S. tariff on Indian exports now stands at 50 per cent — 20 percentage points higher than the tariff on Chinese goods — posing a serious blow to India’s export competitiveness.

The revised tariff regime, revealed late Wednesday, is set to take effect after a 21-day grace period beginning August 27, 2025. Although this period offers a brief opportunity for diplomatic negotiations, both nations currently face limited avenues for resolution.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, opened lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday, as investor sentiment was hit by the United States’ decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on exports, sparking fears of economic repercussions and escalating global trade tensions.

By 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex had dropped 266 points, or 0.33%, to 80,359, while the Nifty50 was trading 71 points lower, or 0.3%, at 24,502.

" This punitive step threatens to derail the Indo-US strategic and economic relationship, which has evolved steadily since 1998. The implications of these levies extend beyond trade and into critical areas such as technology partnerships, H-1B visa access for Indian tech talent, cross-border capital flows, and the future of US firms' offshore manufacturing in India.

The Indian government has strongly denounced the new measures as "unfair, unjustified, and unilateral", and is expected to explore both diplomatic and trade avenues to defend national interests. However, the near-term sentiment in financial markets is likely to remain cautious, as investors brace for potential retaliatory moves and await clarity from upcoming negotiations," said Sugandha Sachdeva- Founder-SS WealthStreet.

Where's Indian stock market headed amid Trump's tariffs? According to Sachdeva, Nifty is hovering near a key support zone at 24,450, and a breach below this level could trigger a swift decline toward 24,180 in the short term. Key resistance in the near-term rests at the 24,750 and 24,950 levels.

" Broader market sentiment may remain under pressure amid geopolitical uncertainty, with volatility expected to intensify, particularly in sectors sensitive to global trade flows, energy imports, and foreign capital exposure.

Until there is visible progress on the diplomatic front or signs of a softened stance from the US administration, risk sentiment is expected to stay fragile, and a defensive approach may prevail among market participants. Eyes would also be on the Q1 earnings from several key companies which shall also influence the direction of the market," she said.

What should stock market investors do? Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said that India remains a domestic consumption-driven economy, with limited direct exposure to the U.S., except in key sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, which are exempt from the current tariff announcement. However, sectors such as textiles, gems & jewellery, and leather may face sentimental pressure in the near term.

Long-Term Investors: Stay the course. This development is a part of ongoing global trade tensions and shouldn't distract from India's long-term growth potential. Near-term volatility is an opportunity—not a threat—for long-term investors.

Short-Term Traders: Exercise caution. The short-term outlook remains uncertain due to a combination of muted Q1 earnings, stretched valuations, and global trade tensions. Market texture appears weak in the near term, so a defensive and selective approach is advisable.

However, any significant correction should be seen as a buying opportunity, as earnings momentum is expected to improve from the next quarter onward.