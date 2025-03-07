Markets
Trump’s tariff war: The intended and unintended consequences
Ananya Roy 6 min read 07 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST
Summary
- Trump’s aggressive tariff policies have triggered expected and unexpected consequences, affecting global trade dynamics. We explore the fallout of Trump’s strategy that has sparked retaliatory tariff, supply chain disruptions, and potential economic consequences
This week, the new US president addressed the US Congress in what turned out to be the longest speech in history. Apart from talking about immigration, geopolitical conflicts and making America great again, Donald Trump reiterated his strong stance on tariffs. He singled out India for its high tariffs on US auto exports to India and threatened reciprocal tariffs.
