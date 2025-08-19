Trump-Zelensky meeting: What does it mean for Trump's tariffs on India? EXPLAINED

Trump-Zelensky meeting: Indian indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Tuesday, building on the previous session’s gains, as investor sentiment was boosted by hopes of goods and services tax (GST) reforms and signs of movement toward a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

At 9:49 am, the BSE Sensex was up 88 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 81,358, while the NSE Nifty 50 inched higher by 12 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 24,889. In the prior session on Monday, both indices had advanced nearly 1 per cent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, after discussions at the White House, that he is open to holding a direct meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an effort to bring an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

"I confirmed -- and all European leaders supported me -- that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin," Zelensky told Ukrainian media outside the White House following talks with several European leaders and Trump.

"Two bilateral meetings — the Trump-Putin meeting and the Trump-Zelensky meeting- have set the ball rolling, and the US administration is now gearing up for the trilateral meeting, where the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine will be meeting in the presence of US President Donald Trump. So, in such a positive development in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the Trump administration won't take any such decision that Russia may not like. The Trump administration is well aware that Vladimir Putin may retaliate if Trump continues pressuring India to stop buying oil from Russia, or face 100% tariffs. So, chances are high that Donald Trump may extend the August 27, 2025, deadline," said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.

How Trump-Zelensky meeting will impact India? According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, the ‘reasonable chance of ending the war’ is likely to positively impact the Indian stock market.

“The White House talks indicate that there is “ reasonable chance of ending the war”. And, if this happens, the secondary tariff on India for buying oil from Russia would become irrelevant. This may turn out to ba a positive from the market perspective. But it would be premature to expect positive responses from the Trump administration since the India-US relations are strained and India has been making tactical initiatives to improve relations with China even while reinforcing the already strong relations with Russia,” Vijaykumar said.

On the other hand, Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth further highlighted that this may further trigger buying in the global markets, including Indian stock market.

"In a broader perspective, we can say that the Russia-Ukraine peace talks have moved further. Zelensky and Putin are willing to end the war, which may trigger further buying in the global markets, including the indian stock market.

This will impact positive on Indian Market, later or sooner Trump has to abolished the tariffs on India, as Russia may negotiate with trump against the end of the war," Gupta added.