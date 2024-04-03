Trust Mutual Fund enters equity space with new flexi cap fund
Until now the asset management company offered only fixed-income investments. The new fund offer opens on 5 April and closes on 19 April.
Trust Mutual Fund, which until now provided only fixed-income investment products, has launched its maiden equity fund, TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund. The open-ended equity scheme will afford investors diversification across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, and will focus on 40-60 high-conviction stocks. The new fund offer opens on 5 April and closes on 19 April.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started