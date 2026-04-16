TSMC Q1 Results: World's largest contract chipmaker posts 58% YoY rise in profit to record $18.2 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw January-March net profit rise to T$572.5 billion ($18.2 billion).

Reuters
Published16 Apr 2026, 12:18 PM IST
The profit handily beat a T$543.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.
The profit handily beat a T$543.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. (Reuters / Ann Wang / File Photo)

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 58% jump in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record, as it benefits from huge appetite globally for its artificial intelligence processors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw January-March net profit rise to T$572.5 billion ($18.2 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$543.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 31.5180 Taiwan dollars)

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