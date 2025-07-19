TSX drops as industrial shares slide, wraps up week higher

(Updates to close)

By Nivedita Balu

July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, dragged down by weakness in industrial stocks, as investors reacted to trade uncertainty following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was eyeing new tariffs on European Union products.

Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 72.92 points, or 0.27%, at 27,314.01.

For the week the index closed 1.1% higher, after hitting record highs on Thursday.

An FT report, which said the Trump administration was eyeing a tariff rate topping 10% even if a wider trade deal with Europe is struck, also sent U.S. indexes lower before they partly recovered.

"It's definitely a risk-off environment," said Michael Dehal, a senior portfolio manager at Dehal Investment Partners at Raymond James.

"We've had such a great run up this week on TSX, along with the S&P and Nasdaq... you were going to get a breather on a Friday afternoon," Dehal said.

Industrial shares fell 1%, with Canadian Pacific Kansas City dropping 3.6%, the most on the index.

Air Canada and Canadian National Railway dropped over 2.4% each.

Healthcare stocks fell 1.5% and consumer discretionary stocks declined 1%.

On the flip side, utility stocks rose, boosted by Capital Power and TransAlta Corp shares adding 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.1%, with Headwater Exploration and Baytex Energy rising about 3.8% each.

Looking ahead, investors will assess the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey, set for release on Monday, for business expectations amid tariff-related uncertainty.

RBC analysts expect early stabilization in businesses’ expectations for future sales, input prices and hiring in the second quarter, with Canada's duty-free exemption for trade compliant under the USMCA treaty.