TSX posts biggest gain in six months as cyclical shares rally

CANADA-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2):CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six months as cyclical shares rally

Reuters
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Trade Now
TSX posts biggest gain in six months as cyclical shares rally
TSX posts biggest gain in six months as cyclical shares rally

*

TSX ends up 1.58% at 22,225.61

*

Posts its biggest gain since Feb. 15

*

Energy gains 2.02%; oil settles up 1.3%

*

Canadian Tire jumps 7.74% on earnings beat

By Fergal Smith

Aug 8 - Canada's main stock index climbed by the most in six months on Thursday, as stocks that are sensitive to the economic outlook led a broad-based rally after U.S. jobless claims data eased fears of a slowdown in activity.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 344.66 points, or 1.58%, at 22,225.61, its biggest advance since Feb. 15.

It follows four straight days of declines, with the index posting on Wednesday its lowest closing level in nearly six weeks.

"Gains have been led by the cyclical sectors, like financials and energy, because the U.S. numbers have eased concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

U.S. stocks also jumped after the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

"The market is really being roiled by every incoming piece of economic data and that's usually the case when you have inflection points like the present," Picardo said.

"There is a big tug of war as far as investor sentiment is concerned, and that's between lingering hopes of a soft landing and fears that the U.S. is slowing faster than expected."

All 10 major sectors on the Toronto market gained ground, including the economically sensitive and heavily weighted financials group.

It ended 1.45% higher, with shares of Manulife Financial Corp rising 2.47% after the insurer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Energy rose 2.02% as the price of oil settled up 1.3% at $76.19 a barrel. Gold and copper prices also climbed, boosting metal mining shares.

The materials group, which includes metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.74% and technology was up 3.04%.

Canadian Tire Corporation was a standout. Its shares jumped 7.74% after the company beat quarterly earnings estimates.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:29 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTSX posts biggest gain in six months as cyclical shares rally

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.50
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.35 (-2.18%)

Bharat Electronics

298.30
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.95 (-0.65%)

Tata Power

418.00
03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-12.25 (-2.85%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

338.25
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.45 (-1.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

496.35
03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
40.4 (8.86%)

Triveni Turbines

690.10
03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
52.05 (8.16%)

Route Mobile

1,623.00
03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
121.05 (8.06%)

Kfin Technologies

900.35
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
56.65 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue