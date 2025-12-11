TSX posts record closing high after central bank rate decisions

The S&P/TSX Composite ended up 246.48 points, or 0.8%, at 31,490.85, eclipsing the record closing high it posted last Thursday. The S&P 500 also rallied after the Federal Reserve cut U.S. interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaled that it will likely pause further reductions in borrowing costs in line with expectations. The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25% as widely expected. Governor Tiff Macklem said the economy was proving resilient overall to the effect of U.S. trade measures. "All and all it's a positive reaction for the Canadian equity market," said Michael Dehal, a senior portfolio manager at Dehal Investment Partners at Raymond James. "If they (the BoC) leave rates the same that's going to definitely feed into a better market for next year because you'll have more clarity."