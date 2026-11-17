TTK Healthcare shares surged 20% on Tuesday, November 17, after the company announced that its board would consider a scheme of arrangement involving the issuance of non-convertible redeemable preference shares to existing equity shareholders by way of bonus. The announcement brought the stock into focus ahead of the November 20 board meeting, where directors will consider and approve the proposed scheme.

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“…we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and its Equity Shareholders under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares by way of Bonus, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company,” it said in the exchange filing.

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The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated November 16, stating that the proposal would be considered under Section 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Stock Price Trend TTK Healthcare shares surged 20% to hit an intraday high of ₹1,106.15 per share on the BSE, bringing the stock closer to its 52-week peak. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹1,250 in September 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹737, recorded in March 2026.

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Despite Tuesday's sharp rally, the stock's performance over different time periods remained mixed. It gained 1% over the past one month but declined 8% over the three-month period. On a longer-term basis, TTK Healthcare shares advanced 17% in six months, although they remained down 8% over the past year.

TTK Healthcare bonus preference shares: 5 key things to know 1. What has TTK Healthcare announced? TTK Healthcare informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors would meet on Friday, November 20, 2026, to consider and approve a scheme of arrangement between the company and its equity shareholders.

The proposal relates to the issuance of non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) to existing equity shareholders by way of bonus. The announcement was made pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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2. What kind of shares will shareholders receive? The proposed issuance involves non-convertible redeemable preference shares, rather than additional ordinary equity shares.

These are preference shares that cannot be converted into equity shares and are intended to be redeemable under the terms specified by the company. The filing, however, does not disclose the proposed entitlement ratio, face value, dividend rate, redemption period or other terms of the issuance.

3. When will the board take a decision? The company's board meeting is scheduled for November 20, 2026. Directors will consider and approve the proposed scheme of arrangement at the meeting.

The announcement does not confirm that the scheme has already been approved or implemented. Further details will depend on the board's decision and subsequent disclosures by the company.

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4. What should existing shareholders know? The proposed arrangement is intended for TTK Healthcare's equity shareholders. However, the company has not yet disclosed the precise entitlement for each shareholder.

Investors will need to wait for details such as the bonus ratio, number of preference shares to be issued, their financial terms and the applicable record date, if announced.

5. Trading Window Closure? Alongside the board-meeting announcement, TTK Healthcare said its trading window would remain closed from November 16 to November 22, 2026, both days inclusive.

The restriction applies to designated persons covered under the company's code of conduct, framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The company said designated persons and their immediate relatives had been informed not to trade in its shares during this period.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.