TTK Prestige Q2 results 2025: Net profit jumps 22% to ₹63.20 crore; stock jumps 15%

Kitchenware appliances manufacturer TTK Prestige reported a strong quarterly results on Tuesday, October 28. TTK Prestige share price witnessed a strong rally of 15 per cent after announcing its Q2 results FY26.

At 1:05 pm, the TTK Prestige stock hit an intraday high of ₹755 apiece on Tuesday. The stock has risen 10.60 per cent in past five trading sessions and 13.31 per cent in a month. However, the shares have fallen 16.18 per cent in one year.

The kitchenware appliances stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by surging by 19,599.45 per cent in 26 years.

TTK Prestige Q2 results 2025 TTK Prestige reported 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹63.20 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, as compared to ₹52.25 same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations also grew 11 per cent in the September quarter, surging to ₹833.70 crore from ₹750.06 crore last year same period.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33% year-on-year to ₹96.4 crore in the quarter, up from ₹72.5 crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA margin also improved by about 200 basis points, increasing to 11.56 per cent from 9.67 per cent a year earlier.

The consumer-oriented company has faced profit pressure in recent quarters due to subdued urban demand and weakening rural sales, as microfinance institutions reduced lending amid stress in their loan books.

To boost sales, TTK Prestige has been expanding its presence in smaller towns with budget-friendly products while also enhancing its premium range to appeal to affluent buyers in major cities.

