TTK Prestige share price jumps 15% for second straight session amid LPG shortage crisis. Should you buy?

TTK Prestige shares rise for the second straight session on Thursday, March 12 amid the ongoing LPG shortage crisis. Recent changes in demand caused by LPG shortages in the commercial sector, including hotels and paying guest accommodations, have led to increased sales of induction cooktops.

TTK Prestige shares have witnessed a significant surge in demand, with induction cookers—accounting for roughly 10–12% of their revenue—seeing daily sales rise from around 40–45 units to almost 120–130 units.

India increased the cost of its most commonly used cooking gas for the first time in nearly a year on Saturday, raising prices by 7% to 913 rupees ($9.9) for the 14.2 kilograms cylinder favored by many middle-class families. Prices for commercial users like restaurants and hotels, which are generally updated at the beginning of each month, were raised again for a second time in March on Saturday.

This strong demand trend has also been seen TTK Prestige shares performance, as the company's shares have climbed nearly 29.77% within the last three days, greatly outperforming the broader consumer durables sector, which saw an increase of about 2% during the same timeframe, according to experts. Stove Kraft saw an increase of up to 12%, but subsequently fell by over 4% after the rise.

Market analysts indicate that should there be persistent issues with LPG supply, consumers may temporarily switch to induction or electric cooking devices, which could benefit companies like TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, and Gandhimathi Appliances. Even a slight rise in the demand for induction cookers, hot plates, and electric appliances could result in an increase in sales. Small disruptions in fuel supply will cause consumers to gravitate towards electric appliances.

TTK Prestige derives about 35% of its income from pressure cookers and approximately 17–18% each from cookware and gas stoves, while induction cooktops contribute nearly 10–12%, showcasing popular models such as the i-Control and Royale series.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company reported revenues of ₹2,894 crore and has set a target to achieve ₹5,000 crore by fiscal year 2027, driven by the growing demand for kitchen appliances due to rising LPG prices.