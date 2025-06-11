TTML share price: Multibagger Tata group stock jumps over 35% in 1 month; time to book profit or add more?

TTML share price: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) shares surged nearly 14% on June 11, reaching an intraday high of 81.16. The stock has increased over 35% in the past month, recovering from a 52-week low of 50.01 in April.

Nishant Kumar
Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Jun 2025, 11:50 AM IST
TTML share price jumped nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on June 11.
TTML share price: Shares of Tata Group company Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 11, amid a strong surge in volume. TTML share price opened at 72.42 against its previous close of 71.47 and surged 13.56 per cent to an intraday high of 81.16. Around 11:05 AM, the Tata Group stock traded 10.20 per cent higher at 78.76, with over 7:30 crore shares traded.

TTML share price trend

TTML share price has been on a roll over the last month, surging over 35 per cent. The Tata Group stock hit a 52-week low of 50.01 on April 7 this year and has been on an uptrend since then.

On a monthly scale, the stock gained 1 per cent in April followed by a solid 28 per cent gain in May. In June so far, the stock has risen over 9 per cent.

TTML shares hit a 52-week high of 111.48 on July 19 last year. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 2,000 per cent in the last five years.

TTML shares: Time to book profit or add more?

Technical experts highlight that the stock is exhibiting strength on technical charts, making it buy-worthy.

"TTML has broken out of a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts. The pole was formed with a strong volume spike, including one session with a 3952 per cent rise over the 50-day average. The flag saw ideal volume contraction, and today's breakout is supported by a 375 per cent volume surge. This confirms bullish strength and continuation of momentum. The breakout targets an immediate move towards 95, and dips may be used to accumulate," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

Tata Teleservices' Q4FY25 loss narrowed to 306.42 crore compared to 309.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operating profit for the quarter increased 3.70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 107.82 crore, while operating margin rose 8.76 per cent YoY to 34.98 per cent in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined to 308.21 crore from 323. 29 crore YoY.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

