TTML share price: Multibagger Tata group stock jumps over 35% in 1 month; time to book profit or add more?

TTML share price: Shares of Tata Group company Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 11, amid a strong surge in volume. TTML share price opened at ₹72.42 against its previous close of ₹71.47 and surged 13.56 per cent to an intraday high of ₹81.16. Around 11:05 AM, the Tata Group stock traded 10.20 per cent higher at ₹78.76, with over 7:30 crore shares traded.
TTML share price has been on a roll over the last month, surging over 35 per cent. The Tata Group stock hit a 52-week low of ₹50.01 on April 7 this year and has been on an uptrend since then.
On a monthly scale, the stock gained 1 per cent in April followed by a solid 28 per cent gain in May. In June so far, the stock has risen over 9 per cent.
TTML shares hit a 52-week high of ₹111.48 on July 19 last year. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 2,000 per cent in the last five years.
Technical experts highlight that the stock is exhibiting strength on technical charts, making it buy-worthy.
"TTML has broken out of a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts. The pole was formed with a strong volume spike, including one session with a 3952 per cent rise over the 50-day average. The flag saw ideal volume contraction, and today's breakout is supported by a 375 per cent volume surge. This confirms bullish strength and continuation of momentum. The breakout targets an immediate move towards ₹95, and dips may be used to accumulate," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.
Tata Teleservices' Q4FY25 loss narrowed to ₹306.42 crore compared to ₹309.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Operating profit for the quarter increased 3.70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹107.82 crore, while operating margin rose 8.76 per cent YoY to 34.98 per cent in Q4FY25.
Revenue from operations also declined to ₹308.21 crore from ₹323. 29 crore YoY.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.