TTML share price: Multibagger Tata group stock jumps over 35% in 1 month; time to book profit or add more?

TTML share price: Shares of Tata Group company Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rose nearly 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 11, amid a strong surge in volume. TTML share price opened at ₹72.42 against its previous close of ₹71.47 and surged 13.56 per cent to an intraday high of ₹81.16. Around 11:05 AM, the Tata Group stock traded 10.20 per cent higher at ₹78.76, with over 7:30 crore shares traded.

Advertisement

TTML share price trend TTML share price has been on a roll over the last month, surging over 35 per cent. The Tata Group stock hit a 52-week low of ₹50.01 on April 7 this year and has been on an uptrend since then.

On a monthly scale, the stock gained 1 per cent in April followed by a solid 28 per cent gain in May. In June so far, the stock has risen over 9 per cent.

TTML shares hit a 52-week high of ₹111.48 on July 19 last year. The stock has given multibagger returns of over 2,000 per cent in the last five years.

TTML shares: Time to book profit or add more? Technical experts highlight that the stock is exhibiting strength on technical charts, making it buy-worthy.

Advertisement

"TTML has broken out of a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts. The pole was formed with a strong volume spike, including one session with a 3952 per cent rise over the 50-day average. The flag saw ideal volume contraction, and today's breakout is supported by a 375 per cent volume surge. This confirms bullish strength and continuation of momentum. The breakout targets an immediate move towards ₹95, and dips may be used to accumulate," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

Tata Teleservices' Q4FY25 loss narrowed to ₹306.42 crore compared to ₹309.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Operating profit for the quarter increased 3.70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹107.82 crore, while operating margin rose 8.76 per cent YoY to 34.98 per cent in Q4FY25.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations also declined to ₹308.21 crore from ₹323. 29 crore YoY.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar