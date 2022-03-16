In Q3FY22, Tube Investment's revenue rose by y 4.3%QoQ driven by double-digit growth from the export market and 8%QoQ from CG power and Industrials. Its standalone business including Shanti gears., which largely consists of the legacy business grew by 16% YoY(0.8% QoQ). With an export share of 20% currently in the engineering business, Tube Investments reiterated that it is likely to be 30% in 2-3 years, and for industrial business 40% coming from export. Overall, the company targets a 30% export share in business during the medium term.