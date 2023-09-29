Tube Investments share price plunges over 6% amid block deal reports
Tube Investments share price gained over 4% in the last one month, while the stock is up nearly 8% year-to-date (YTD). In the last three years, Tube Investments shares have rallied 390%.
Tube Investments of India share price declined over 6% in the early trade on Friday amid reports of a block deal on stock exchanges. Tube Investments shares fell as much as 6.44% to ₹2,900 apiece on the BSE.
