Tube Investments of India share price declined over 6% in the early trade on Friday amid reports of a block deal on stock exchanges. Tube Investments shares fell as much as 6.44% to ₹2,900 apiece on the BSE.

Around 1.04 million Tube Investments shares changed hands in a bunch of trades, reports said.

However, the details about the buyers and sellers in the Tube Investments block deal were not known.

Tube Investments of India is an automobile ancillary company and a part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group.

Tube Investments share price gained over 4% in the last one month, while the stock is up nearly 8% year-to-date (YTD). In the last three years, Tube Investments shares have rallied 390%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,737.15 apiece on September 11, 2023, and a 52-week low of ₹2,375.05 on February 20, 2023.

Tube Investments of India reported a standalone net profit of ₹134.32 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, as against a net profit of ₹96.96 crore in the same period last financial year.

The company’s standalone total income in Q1FY24 grew to ₹1,969.04 crore from ₹1,267.64 crore, YoY.

At 10:45 am, Tube Investments of India shares were trading 3.29% lower at ₹2997.90 apiece on the BSE.

