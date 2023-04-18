Tuesday trade: FIIs pull out ₹811 crore from equities, DIIs invest ₹402 crore3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:31 PM IST
- As per NSE data, FIIs buying value stood at ₹7,398.08 crore and the selling value came in at ₹8,208.68 crore. This led to an overall outflow of ₹810.6 crore
On the backdrop of selling in market after disappointing Q4 numbers for TCS and Infosys, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) maintained a cautious tone in Indian equities as well. On Tuesday, FIIs pulled out ₹810.60 crore from domestic stocks, making it their second consecutive day selloff. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been at the forefront to cap these losses arising from foreign funds outflow, as they continue to be net buyers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×