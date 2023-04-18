“Markets languished in negative territory for the better part of the trading session and ended weak for the second day in a row as selective profit-taking in banking, power & FMCG stocks weighed. However, buying in realty and metal stocks limited the downside. Technically, after the gap-up opening, the market saw profit booking at higher levels which were at 17766/60113. We are of the view that 17800/60200 will now act as an important resistance area for the traders. Above that, the market can go up to 17870-18000/58500-58700. On the downside, selling pressure may increase below 17600/59550. Below this, the index may test 17500-17400/59300-59000 levels again. The strategy should be to buy between 17500 and 17450. For this, keep a stop loss at 17400/59000. For the bank nifty 42400 and 42500 would be a resistance zone and support exists at 41800," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.