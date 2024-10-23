Markets
These three beaten-down stocks are prime candidates for a turnaround
Equitymaster 5 min read 23 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- They all have strong track records, impressive return ratios and solid balance sheets that belie their poor performance of late.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less