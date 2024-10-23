These three beaten-down stocks are prime candidates for a turnaround

Bad turnaround stocks, on the other hand, are those of companies that have a poor financial history, low return ratios, and perhaps also a significant amount of debt on their balance sheets. If such stocks are being touted by financial gurus and experts as turnaround candidates, one should approach them with caution. Yes, some of these stocks can also go on to become huge multibaggers, but in my view it is difficult to separate luck from skill in such turnaround plays and this can land you in serious trouble over the long term.