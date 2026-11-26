A Reddit trader has claimed to have turned an initial investment of just $500 into more than $1 million in about two weeks by making a series of high-risk options bets on Nvidia, capitalising on the chipmaker's dramatic stock movements following news surrounding its chief executive Jensen Huang.

Nvidia shares, which had plunged to a more than one-year low following reports of Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman, recovered all their losses after he was reinstated as the company's CEO.

The trader, who goes by the username Outrageous-Voice1459 on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets, shared screenshots of the trading journey in a post titled "I MADE GENERATIONAL MONEY: $1 million in 2 weeks."

The account of the trades has attracted considerable attention among retail trading enthusiasts, with the user detailing how a series of bets on Nvidia's put and call options helped build the account to seven figures.

According to the trader's account, the journey began with a $500 investment in Nvidia put options, which gained substantially after news emerged about Huang stepping down as CEO. The trader claimed that the initial position grew to around $20,000 before subsequent trades pushed the account value to nearly $80,000.

However, the gains did not come without setbacks. The account value subsequently dropped to around $40,000, leaving the trader with a decision on whether to book profits or continue taking risks in pursuit of a bigger payoff.

How Jensen Huang's return helped turn a $20,000 bet into $370,000 The trader said the next major bet came on Friday, November 20, when he invested around $20,000 in 145 Nvidia call option contracts expiring on November 25. The move was based on expectations of a recovery in the chipmaker's shares.

The timing proved particularly significant. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump reportedly pushed for Huang's reinstatement, and Nvidia's board subsequently reinstated him as CEO. Nvidia shares surged more than 31% on Monday, November 23, reaching around $165.

The trader claimed to have sold the call options at the market opening, generating a profit of approximately $370,000. The gains took the account value to around $660,000, according to the Reddit post.

Rather than stopping there, the trader made another sizeable bet, this time anticipating a decline in Nvidia shares. The user said the account was built up to $660,000 through put options before committing $360,000 to 5,000 Nvidia put contracts with a strike price of $135.

The position initially moved against the trader. According to the post, the options showed an unrealised loss of around $180,000 at Tuesday's market close on November 24. Despite the losses, the trader held on to the contracts, expecting Nvidia shares to fall.

That conviction appeared to pay off the following day. The trader claimed that Nvidia shares declined sharply during pre-market trading and after the market opened on Wednesday, November 25. The user said the 5,000 put contracts were eventually sold for approximately $740,000, generating another profit of around $381,000.

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From near bankruptcy to a million-dollar trading account The Reddit user said the account had crossed the $1 million mark following the latest trade, describing the experience as extremely stressful but rewarding. The trader also revealed that the windfall came after an earlier period of financial difficulty, including losses of around $9,000 in options trading and a $3,000 loan taken to meet bills.

The post has triggered a mixed response on Reddit, with some users congratulating the trader while others questioned the risks involved in such aggressive options positions. Importantly, the reported account balance and the full sequence of profits remain claims made by the user and have not been independently verified.