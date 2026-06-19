Turtlemint Fintech IPO subscribed 0.46 times on Day 1; retail investors lead demand

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO in focus: The initial public offering (IPO) of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, which opened for subscription today, 19 June, received a modest response from investors.

By the end of the day, the issue was subscribed to 0.46 times, with 1.48 crore shares bid for against the 3.19 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

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The retail portion was subscribed 0.30 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed just 0.01 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 0.75 times.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO details The company is looking to raise ₹882.67 crore from the issue, comprising a fresh issue of 4.35 crore shares aggregating to ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale of 1.46 crore shares aggregating to ₹221.95 crore.

Of the total issue size, 75% has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10% for Retail Investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹144– ₹152 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,986 for retail investors. The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, 29 June.

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Turtlemint IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, June 24, with refunds initiated on Thursday, June 25. Shares will be credited to allottees’ demat accounts on the same day following refunds.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to support its inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

A portion of the funds will also be used to strengthen business operations, support expansion plans, and meet general corporate requirements. The proposed deployment is aimed at enhancing the company's scale, capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

About the company Turtlemint is a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers. According to the company's RHP, it was the first player to adopt the Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) distribution model in 2015 and had the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

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It offers a comprehensive platform that enables digital partners to compare, recommend, and distribute insurance products from multiple insurers while managing customer acquisition, policy servicing, claims support, training, and lead management.

Through partnerships with 45 insurer partners, the platform provides access to life, health, motor, and other insurance products.

A significant portion of the company's insurance premiums originates from B30+ locations (cities beyond the top 30 urban centres). Nearly 74% of total premiums distributed in FY25 came from these markets, highlighting its reach beyond major metropolitan areas.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.