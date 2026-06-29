Turtlemint Fintech share price gains 7% after weak listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions share price traded higher after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market on Monday. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO listing date was today, June 29, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares were listed at ₹136.20 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 10.39% to its issue price of ₹152.00 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with a discount of 11.25% at ₹134.90 per share.
However, after the debut, Turtlemint Fintech share price gained some buying momentum and rose over 7% from its listing price to ₹144.95 apiece on the NSE.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO listing was weaker than the Street estimates, as indicated in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP today was ₹-5 apiece, signalling a listing with more than 3% discount.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares had a disappointing market debut, reflecting muted investor sentiment and the modest 1.2x subscription received during the IPO.
“Turtlemint Fintech Solutions’ fundamentals remain challenging, as the company remains loss-making with a negative RoNW of -47.29%, while its valuation of nearly 6.8x FY25 revenue appears expensive despite continued losses. Revenue visibility also remains uncertain, with FY24 witnessing an 81% YoY decline, and profitability largely depends on achieving scale as Digital Partner costs account for 70–77% of total expenses,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.
According to her, Turtlemint Fintech shares may suit only long-term, high-risk investors betting on market leadership, while she advises short-term investors to remain cautious.
“Investors who have received allotment may consider holding from a long-term perspective with a stop loss at ₹128, while fresh investors should wait for better price stability before taking exposure,” said Nyati.
At 11:40 AM, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions share price was trading at ₹138.00 apiece on the BSE, up 1.32% from its listing price, and down 9.21% from its issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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