Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO to open on Friday: 10 key things to know from RHP before you subscribe to ₹883 crore

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Friday, 19 June, and will remain open until Tuesday, 23 June.

The company is looking to raise ₹882.67 crore from the issue, comprising a fresh issue of 4.35 crore shares aggregating to ₹660.72 crores and offer for sale of 1.46 crore shares aggregating to ₹221.95 crores.

Of the total issue size, 75% has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10% for Retail Investors.

The price band has been fixed at ₹144– ₹155 per share, with a lot size of 98 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,986 for retail investors. The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, 29 June.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: Key points you should know About Company: Turtlemint is a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors, and insurers. According to the company's RHP, it was the first player to adopt the Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) distribution model in 2015 and had the largest certified PoSP network among its peer group as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Platform offers access to 45 insurer partners: Turtlemint offers a comprehensive platform that enables digital partners to compare, recommend, and distribute insurance products from multiple insurers while managing customer acquisition, policy servicing, claims support, training, and lead management.

Through partnerships with 45 insurer partners, the platform provides access to life, health, motor and other insurance products.

Distributed over 21 million insurance policies across India: According to the Redseer Report cited in the RHP, Turtlemint facilitated the distribution of 21.87 million insurance policies between April 1, 2022, and December 31, 2025. These policies generated platform premiums of ₹10,066.1 crore across 19,171 pin codes nationwide as of December 31, 2025.

Platform premium grows at 33% CAGR: The company said its platform premium increased from ₹698.9 crore in FY20 to ₹2,945.9 crore in FY25, registering a CAGR of 33.34%. Platform premium also rose 33.63% year-on-year to ₹2,631.6 crore in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, from ₹1,969.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Strong presence in India's PoSP market: According to the RHP, the company is strongly positioned in the Point-of-Sales Person (PoSP) ecosystem, supported by a technology-driven distribution model and a diversified network of digital partners across India.

Focus on underserved markets: A significant portion of the company's insurance premiums originates from B30+ locations (cities beyond the top 30 urban centres). Nearly 74% of total premiums distributed in FY25 came from these markets, highlighting its reach beyond major metropolitan areas.

Expanded beyond insurance into mutual funds and lending: Turtlemint expanded its offerings to include mutual funds in FY21 and later added loans and deposit products in FY24.

Its advisor-centric approach also helped attract enterprise partnerships, leading to the launch of Turtlefin, a digital insurance distribution platform for enterprises, and OneAPI, which enables businesses to embed insurance offerings directly into their platforms or digitise their insurance distribution processes.

Key Risks: Turtlemint derives nearly all of its revenue from commissions, rewards, and fees earned from insurance partners and other financial service providers. Any reduction in commission rates or changes in fee structures could adversely impact its revenue and profitability.

Regulatory changes could affect revenue growth: The company's revenue model has been significantly influenced by regulatory developments in the insurance sector. Future changes in regulations or engagement terms with insurer partners could impact business operations and financial performance.

Revenue mix changed sharply after the TIB acquisition: A substantial portion of Turtlemint's recent revenue growth has been driven by the acquisition of TIB in FY25. As a result, historical financial performance may not be directly comparable, and any integration or growth challenges at the acquired business could affect future earnings.

Allotment and listing details: Turtlemint IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, June 24, with refunds initiated on Thursday, June 25. Shares will be credited to allottees’ demat accounts on the same day following refunds.

Objectives of the issue: The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to support its inorganic growth strategy through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

A portion of the funds will also be used to strengthen business operations, support expansion plans, and meet general corporate requirements. The proposed deployment is aimed at enhancing the company's scale, capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

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