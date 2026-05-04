TVK poised for Tamil Nadu win: What Thalapathy Vijay’s victory could mean for companies operating in the state

Upsetting many political pundits and surprising several psephologists, actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to win the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026.

Most exit polls had projected that the DMK-led alliance under Chief Minister M K Stalin would retain power. The actual picture of the Tamil Nadu Election 2026 is in sharp contrast to the exit polls. By 4:15 pm on 4 May, TVK had won 2 seats and was leading on 128. A party needs only 118 seats to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

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Thalapathy Vijay's rise: How could it impact business sentiment in Tamil Nadu? Many major Indian companies from the automobile, financial services, and textile sectors are based in Tamil Nadu.

Experts highlight that several major companies, including Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor Company, MRF, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Karur Vysya Bank, Sun Pharma, and Apollo Hospitals, are either headquartered in Tamil Nadu or have major manufacturing hubs in the state.

Vijay's rise is unlikely to have any negative impact on the business sentiment in the Southern state, even as the actor-politician's significant emphasis on secular social justice.

TVK manifesto had a strong emphasis on women's welfare schemes, which included a monthly handout of ₹2,500 for women heads of families, along with six free LPG cylinders annually.

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The ‘Vetri Payanam (Victory Journey) Scheme’ would allow women to travel free of cost on all government buses.

According to experts, the new government may focus on social welfare schemes, which have been seen in states like Maharashtra also, but they are unlikely to dent business sentiment in the state.

"The left-leaning rhetoric of TVK is more political posturing for electoral gains than policy. Yes, the party has been emphasising social justice, but that is unlikely to become anti-business and industry. All political parties in TN have been pro- business and industry. That is likely to continue. TN has a strong industrial base and leadership in industries like automobiles and auto ancillaries. No party can afford to ignore this," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

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Aditya Agrawal, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Avisa Wealth Creators, believes TVK's victory in Tamil Nadu introduces a degree of policy uncertainty given his left-leaning rhetoric around welfare and redistribution. In the near term, this could make businesses cautious, particularly on regulatory stance and taxation.

Agrawal, however, added that Tamil Nadu’s strong industrial base and administrative continuity may limit disruption.

"In hubs like Chennai, investor sentiment may hinge on whether the government balances populist measures with pro-industry policies, especially in sectors like autos, electronics, and IT. Compared to West Bengal, where prolonged policy unpredictability has at times dampened private investment, Tamil Nadu still enjoys a stronger manufacturing ecosystem, suggesting any sentiment impact may be more measured than structural," said Agrawal.

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Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said TVK’s strong showing in the Tamil Nadu elections may generate mixed but cautious business sentiment.

"Vijay’s centre-left rhetoric, with its strong emphasis on welfare schemes, social justice, and anti-corruption, may trigger short-term concerns about fiscal strain, higher public spending, and possible regulatory pressures on businesses in a state already facing high debt," said Meena.

"However, the fresh mandate, Vijay’s clean image, and promises around jobs, MSMEs, startups, and economic growth targets could improve governance perception and youth sentiment if implemented pragmatically."

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.