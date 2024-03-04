TVS, Eicher, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors preferred picks of Jefferies as auto companies see divergent February sales trend
Stock Market Today- A divergent sales trend was witnessed by Auto segments during February'2024. While two wheelers witnessed strong growth followed by passenger Vehicles, Trucks and tractors sales declined. TVS, Eicher, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors are preferred Buys of Jefferies in Autos
The strong growth in Automobile whole sale numbers for the month of February continued to be led by two-wheeler OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) while performance by rest of segments remained a mixed bag.
