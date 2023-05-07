During Friday's close, the small-cap electronics company TVS Electronics reported a market worth of ₹685.87 Cr. One of India's top domestic manufacturers of electronic goods and providers of warranty services is TVS Electronics.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended final dividend of ₹2 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 5th August, 2023. Fixed 29th July 2023 as the Record Date for Dividend," said TVS Electronics in a stock exchange filing.

The firm recorded a total income of Rs. 85.11 crores for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, down from Rs. 88.86 crores for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, or a fall of 4.22% YoY. In Q4FY23, the firm recorded a net profit of ₹1.51 Cr, a 66.37% YoY reduction from Q4FY22's net profit of ₹4.49 Cr. The EPS of TVS Electronics stood at ₹0.81 during the quarter under review down by 66.39% YoY from ₹2.41 during the year-ago quarter.

On Friday, the shares of TVS Electronics closed on the NSE at ₹367 apiece down by 4.98% from the previous close of ₹386.25. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 64.72% and on a YTD basis it has rallied 25.34% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹448.00 on (18-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹166.20 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 18.08% below the 1 year high and 120.81% above the 1 year low. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 59.91%, FIIs stake of 0.09%, DIIs stake of 0.02%, and a public stake of 39.98%.

