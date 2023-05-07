TVS Electronics fixes record date for dividend, scrip trading 120% above 52-week-low

On Friday, the shares of TVS Electronics closed on the NSE at ₹367 apiece down by 4.98% from the previous close of ₹386.25. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 64.72% and on a YTD basis it has rallied 25.34% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹448.00 on (18-Jan-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹166.20 on (20-Jun-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 18.08% below the 1 year high and 120.81% above the 1 year low. During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 59.91%, FIIs stake of 0.09%, DIIs stake of 0.02%, and a public stake of 39.98%.