TVS Group company declares an interim dividend of ₹86 per share. Record date, other details here

Dividend stocks: TVS Holdings, a TVS Group company, on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of ₹86 per share for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26). The company has set April 2 as the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 86/- per share (1720%), on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of ₹5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs174 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2026,” the company said in the filing.

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The company further informed that the dividend payment will be made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of the interim dividend.

TVS Holdings had previously declared an interim dividend of ₹93 in March 2025.

On March 23, the company said that the board had approved the allotment of 65,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs), amounting to a total of ₹650 crore.

“We hereby inform you that basis the successful bidding at the NSE EBP Platform, the Asset Liability Management Committee of Directors (“Committee”), as authorized by the Board of Directors, approved by circular resolution, today i.e., 24th March 2026, allotment of 65,000 Senior, Rated, Unsecured, Listed, Redeemable, NonConvertible Debentures of the face value of INR 1 Lakh each (“NCDs”), post remittance of the subscription amount of Rs. 650,00,00,000 (Rupees Six Hundred and Fifty Crores) by the Identified Investors, in the manner as prescribed in the Operational Guidelines for NSE Electronic Bidding Platform,” the company said.

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TVS Holdings Q3 results 2026 TVS Holdings reported a 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹493.16 crore in Q3 FY26, up from ₹386.04 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose 11.4% from ₹442.87 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 34.5% YoY to ₹15,275.63 crore, compared with ₹11,359.16 crore a year ago, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it rose 5% from ₹14,549.15 crore.

Profit before tax came in at ₹1,414.10 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of 38.5% YoY and 10.3% sequentially.

Total expenses rose 33.8% YoY to ₹13,824.10 crore. The cost of materials consumed and services grew 30.9% YoY to ₹8,406.73 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 33.3% to ₹1,205.88 crore. Finance costs also edged higher, rising 18% YoY to ₹650.83 crore.

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Also Read | Multibagger stock hits upper circuit after launch of AI-driven health platform

TVS Holdings share price trend On Wednesday, TVS Holdings share price surged as much as 2.56% to ₹14,076 apiece on NSE.

The multibagger stock has largely remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained 1.70% in a week, even though it's down 7% in a month.

Furthermore, TVS Holdings' share price has delivered 57.29% gain in a year and multibagger returns of 265.29% in three years and 358% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.