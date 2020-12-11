TVS group stocks up 4-14% as family rejigs shareholding in conglomerate

“With the passage of time, various members of the TVS family felt that the ownership of shares in various companies/ businesses should align and synchronize with the management of the respective companies, as is currently being done. Keeping this objective in mind, the members of the TVS family have today agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement in order to record the terms of the family arrangement so agreed upon," TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan said in a filing with the exchanges on Thursday.