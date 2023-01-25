“TVS Motor's 3Q EBITDA and PAT grew 16-22% YoY and were 4-7% above Jefferies estimares. We believe TVS should be a key beneficiary of Indian 2W demand recovery. TVS has turned aggressive in EVs, leading among incumbents in E2Ws with 17% market share in Jan, and is planning to launch multiple products in next 18 months. Our FY24-25E EPS is 14-15% above street. We expect TVS' earnings to almost treble over FY22-25," said Jefferies while retaining its Buy on the auto stock with a target price of ₹1,550.