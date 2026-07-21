TVS Motor Company Q1 results: Profit jumps 67% YoY; board approves ₹1,000 crore fundraising proposal

TVS Motor Company Q1 results: Profit jumped 67% YoY to 1,019.43 crore. Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 jumped 33.5% YoY to 16,295.52 crore. The board approved 1,000 crore fundraising proposal.

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 Jul 2026, 03:29 PM IST
TVS Motor Company Q1FY27 results: Profit jumped 67% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,019.43 crore.
TVS Motor Company Q1FY27 results: Profit jumped 67% YoY to ₹1,019.43 crore. (Agencies)

TVS Motor Q1 results: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday, 21 July, reported a 67.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to 1,019.43 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 610.04 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TVS Motor's profit rose by 32.1% from 771.52 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 jumped 33.5% YoY and 8.3% QoQ to 16,295.52 crore. In Q1FY26, its revenue was 12,210.05 crore, and in Q4FY26, it was 15,052.73 crore.

Also Read | TVS Motor is firing on all cylinders. Can the stock keep up the pace?

Meanwhile, the company's board of directors approved the fundraising proposal through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and/or commercial papers (CPs) and/or availing of other permissible borrowings, up to 1,000 crore, subject to applicable approvals.

TVS Motor Q1FY27 results: Key takeaways

1. TVS Motor posted its highest EBITDA of 1,779 crore, up 41.2% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points to 12.8% from 12.5% in the same quarter last year.

2. TVS Motor said it registered the highest-ever quarterly sales during Q1FY27. The overall two and three-wheelers grew by 28% at 16.3 lakh units against 12.8 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2025.

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Motorcycle sales during the quarter grew by 19%, recording 7.4 lakh units as against 6.2 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025. Scooter sales grew by 36% at 6.8 lakh units as against 5 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025.

3. International business grew 33% with sales of 4.7 lakh units in Q1FY27 against 3.5 lakh units YoY.

4. Two-wheeler electric vehicles grew by 86%, registering sales of 1,29,940 units in the first quarter of 2026-27 as against 70,060 units during the first quarter of 2025-26. The company now has more than 10 lakh EV customers.

5. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 48% to 66,697 units against 44,978 units in the year ended June 2025.

TVS MotorTVS MotorsEarningEarningsQ1 ResultsQ1 Earnings
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