TVS Motor Company Q1 results: Profit jumps 67% YoY; board approves ₹1,000 crore fundraising proposal

TVS Motor Q1 results: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday, 21 July, reported a 67.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹1,019.43 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹610.04 crore.

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On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TVS Motor's profit rose by 32.1% from ₹771.52 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q1FY27 jumped 33.5% YoY and 8.3% QoQ to ₹16,295.52 crore. In Q1FY26, its revenue was ₹12,210.05 crore, and in Q4FY26, it was ₹15,052.73 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board of directors approved the fundraising proposal through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and/or commercial papers (CPs) and/or availing of other permissible borrowings, up to ₹1,000 crore, subject to applicable approvals.

TVS Motor Q1FY27 results: Key takeaways 1. TVS Motor posted its highest EBITDA of ₹1,779 crore, up 41.2% YoY, while EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points to 12.8% from 12.5% in the same quarter last year.

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2. TVS Motor said it registered the highest-ever quarterly sales during Q1FY27. The overall two and three-wheelers grew by 28% at 16.3 lakh units against 12.8 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2025.

Motorcycle sales during the quarter grew by 19%, recording 7.4 lakh units as against 6.2 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025. Scooter sales grew by 36% at 6.8 lakh units as against 5 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2025.

3. International business grew 33% with sales of 4.7 lakh units in Q1FY27 against 3.5 lakh units YoY.

4. Two-wheeler electric vehicles grew by 86%, registering sales of 1,29,940 units in the first quarter of 2026-27 as against 70,060 units during the first quarter of 2025-26. The company now has more than 10 lakh EV customers.

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5. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 48% to 66,697 units against 44,978 units in the year ended June 2025.