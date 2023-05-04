TVS Motor Company Q4 Results: Net profit up 49% to ₹410 cr2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:04 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 19 per cent to ₹6,604.78 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹5,530.31 crore in the year ago period.
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a rise of 49 per cent in net profit to ₹410.27 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹274.50 crore in the year ago period.
