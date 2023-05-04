Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  TVS Motor Company Q4 Results: Net profit up 49% to 410 cr

TVS Motor Company Q4 Results: Net profit up 49% to 410 cr

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST Livemint
TVS Motor Company

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 19 per cent to 6,604.78 crore for the quarter under review as against 5,530.31 crore in the year ago period.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a rise of 49 per cent in net profit to 410.27 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 274.50 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 19.4 per cent to 6,604.78 crore for the quarter under review as against 5,530.31 crore in the year ago period.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the fourth quarter came in higher at 10.3 per cent.  TVS Motor's operating EBITDA of 680 crore for the fourth quarter with a growth of 22 per cent as against 557 crores in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports stood at 8.68 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2023 as against 8.56 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2022. 

Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2023 came in at 3.89 lakh units as against 4.42 lakh units in quarter March 2022. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2023 grew by 30% registering 3.40 lakh units as against 2.62 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2021-2022.

During FY 22-23, revenue from operations grew by 27 per cent at 26,378 crores as against Rs. 20,791 crores recorded in FY21-22. The profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 2023 was at 1,491 crore as compared to Rs. 894 crore reported during the year ended March 2022.

For the year ended March 2023, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, grew by 11% at 36.82 Lakh units as against 33.10 Lakh units in the year 2021-22. 

Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year recorded 17.33 Lakh units as against 17.32 Lakh units in the year ended March 2022.

On Thursday, the company's scrip ended 1.12 per cent up at 1,169.85 on BSE.

 

