TVS Motor Company share price rises 4.5% post announcement of its auto sales numbers

Stock market Today: TVS Motor Company share price gained up to 4.5% during the morning trades on Monday post announcement of its auto sales numbers

The TVS Motor Company share price opened at ₹2270.10 on the BSE on Monday. The TVS Motor Company share price was up 2% at the time of opening over the previous trading sessions closing price of ₹2225.45. The TVS Motor Company share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹2327.40, which translated into gains of up to 4.5%

TVS Motor Company Business update The TVS Motor Company announced Sales Growth of 10%during the month of February 2025. The company said that it recorded highest ever two-wheeler sales in international business at 115,817 units Export markets remain key growth drivers for TVS Motors sales and financial performance.

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 403,976 units in February 2025 which was a growth of 10% as against 368,424 units recorded in February 2024.

Exports drive two-wheelers growth for TVS Motor Company Sales of two-wheelers increased from 357,810 units in February 2024 to 391,889 units in February 2025, representing a 10% increase overall. Domestic two-wheeler sales increased from 267,502 units in February 2024 to 276,072 units in February 2025, representing a 3% gain. However it was the Two-wheeler exports that registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 90,308 units registered in February 2024 to 115,817 units in February 2025.

The Company's total exports grew by 26% increasing from 98,856 units registered in February 2024 to 124,993 units in February 2025.

Scooters outpace motorcycle segment growth Motorcycle sales increased from 184,023 units in February 2024 to 192,960 units in February 2025, representing a 5% gain. Sales of scooters increased from 132,152 units in February 2024 to 164,415 units in February 2025, representing a 24% gain.

Electric Vehicles gaining traction Electric Vehicle or EV sales for TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 17,959 units in February 2024 to 24,017 units in February 2025.

