TVS Motor Company share price touches 52-week high as it enters European market with Emil Frey deal
TVS Motor Company share price rose nearly 2% to touch 52-week high of ₹1,712.70 apiece on the BSE on Friday's session following the news of TVS Motor Company's entry into key European market after an agreement with Emil Frey. TVS Motor said in its exchange filing on Thursday that it has inked a distribution and import agreement with Emil Frey, a renowned automotive distributor that has been in business for a century. TVS Motor Company share price today opened at ₹1,699.95 apiece on the BSE.
