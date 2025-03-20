TVS Motor Company shares in focus ahead of board meeting to consider interim dividend

Shares of TVS Motor Company will be in focus on March 20, as the company's board is set to meet and consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing dated March 13, TVS Motor stated:

“A meeting of the board of directors of the Company is being convened on Thursday, the 20th March 2025, inter-alia to consider and declare interim dividend, if any, to the shareholders of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2025.”

The company added that details regarding the rate, quantum, record date, and payment date of the interim dividend, if declared, will be disclosed after the board meeting.

Previously, TVS Motor announced a dividend of ₹8 per share on February 27, 2024, which was paid nearly a month later, on March 19, 2024. In 2023, the company declared a dividend of ₹5 per share on January 19, with the payment made on February 2.

Solid Sales Growth in February TVS Motor reported 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in auto sales for February 2025, with total volumes rising to 403,976 units, up from 368,424 units in February 2024.

The company’s two-wheeler sales also grew 10 percent, reaching 391,889 units in February 2025, compared to 357,810 units in the same month last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 3 percent to 276,072 units, up from 267,502 units in February 2024. Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged 34 percent, climbing from 17,959 units in February 2024 to 24,017 units. Two-wheeler exports jumped 16 percent YoY, rising to 87,670 units from 75,653 units. Meanwhile, domestic two-wheeler exports advanced 13 percent to 390,489 units, compared to 344,957 units in February 2024.

Stake Reduction in IFQM In other corporate developments, TVS Motor announced on Tuesday that its stake in the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has been reduced to 18.18 percent, following the allotment of fresh shares to new investors.

As a result, IFQM is no longer classified as an associate company of TVS Motor under the Companies Act, 2013, since the automaker’s holding has fallen below 20 percent.

Stock Price Performance TVS Motor’s stock has gained nearly 14 percent over the past year. In March 2025, the stock has advanced over 4 percent, rebounding from a 9.5 percent decline in February. It had also climbed 4 percent in January.

The auto stock closed at ₹2,320.90 in the previous session, marking a 21.5 percent decline from its 52-week high of ₹2,958.15, recorded in September 2024. However, it has surged 24 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,873.05, hit in April 2024.

