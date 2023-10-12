TVS Motor: DAM Capital sees a whopping 97% upside in this stock – key reasons
DAM Capital projects TVS Motor to be top exporter with fastest growth, expects notable expansion in EBITDA margin. The brokerage sets record target price of ₹3,051 apiece for the stock.
TVS Motor has been on a remarkable upward trajectory, with its shares hitting an all-time high of ₹1,599 apiece during Thursday's trading session. This surge in the company's stock began in April and continued through all months until September, marking a consistent positive trend. During this period, the shares soared from ₹1,077 apiece to reach the current value of ₹1,597, reflecting an impressive gain of 48.28%.
