TVS Motor faces market share threat, limited scope for margin expansion, says Antique Broking; downgrades stock to Sell
TVS Motor faces key risks of increasing competitive intensity in the electric vehicles (EV) segment leading to market share losses and exerting pressure on profitability; delay in export pick-up; and foreign investments not yielding returns leading to the need for funding losses.
TVS Motor Company faces a threat to its market share amid increasing competitive intensity, while the two-wheeler major has a limited scope for margin expansion going forward, analysts said.
