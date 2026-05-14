TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp lead auto stock decline despite strong sales data; Nifty Auto falls over 1%

Auto stocks traded lower on Thursday amid broad-based selling pressure, with the Nifty Auto index declining more than 1%, despite strong automobile sales data reported for April.
Among the top losers in the Nifty Auto index were TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Ashok Leyland, with shares falling between 1% and 3%. Other laggards included Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares.
In contrast, shares of Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra traded in positive territory.
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Auto stocks experienced a decline on Thursday due to broad-based selling pressure in the market, even though automobile sales data for April showed strong year-on-year growth across various segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers.
In April, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 25.4% year-on-year, and total two-wheeler sales increased by 28.4% year-on-year.
TVS Motor reported its best-ever financial performance for the fiscal year, with consolidated profit jumping by over half to ₹3,524 crore. The company sold nearly 5.9 million vehicles, a quarter more than the previous year.
TVS Motor expects to outpace industry growth again this fiscal year, despite rising input costs and supply-chain disruptions. They are aiming to raise production capacity by 1.5 million units and have a capital expenditure guidance of ₹3,500 crore for research and development and capacity expansion.
Tata Motors reported a massive 69.56% year-on-year jump in standalone profit to ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26. Quarterly revenue grew by 22% year-on-year to ₹24,452 crore, with EBITDA up 35% year-on-year.
According to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealers rose 25.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 4,37,312 units in April 2026, compared with 3,48,847 units in April 2025.
Total two-wheeler sales increased 28.4% YoY to 18,72,691 units last month, up from 14,58,784 units in the corresponding period last year.
The data further showed that three-wheeler dispatches to dealers surged 32.8% YoY to 65,668 units in April 2026, compared with 49,441 units a year ago.