TVS Motor market cap surpasses ₹1 lakh crore mark, share price hits 52-week high
Over the past four consecutive days, the TVS Motor stock has demonstrated a steady upward trend, marking a notable 6.3% increase in returns during this period.
Two-wheeler major TVS Motor surpassed ₹1 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Friday, buoyed by a surge of over 4% in its stock price, which reached a new 52-week high of ₹2,186 on the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started