TVS Motor Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 37% YoY, revenue rises 29% on strong volumes; here are 5 key takeaways

TVS Motor Q2FY26 results today: TVS Motor Company, one of the country's leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers, announced its September quarter (Q2FY26) results today, October 28, reporting numbers in line with Street estimates and posting its highest-ever sales, revenue, and profit.

The Chennai based company reported a 36.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹906 crore, compared with ₹663 crore in the same period last year. In the June quarter, it had posted a net profit of ₹778.59 crore.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter grew 29% to ₹11,905 crore, compared to ₹9,228 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, as per the company's Q2 earnings' filing.

At the operating level, the EBITDA came in at 1,509 crore for the second quarter, against ₹1,080 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, while the EBITDA margins have expanded by 100 basis points YoY to 12.7%

