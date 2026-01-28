TVS Motor Q3 results: Net profit rises 49% YoY to ₹841 crore, revenue up 34%

Two-wheeler major, TVS Motor Company, on Wednesday, announced its financial results for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025. The results were released during the market hours. TVS Motor share price rallied 3.35% to ₹3,687.40 on Wednesday.

The company reported 49% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit, surging to ₹841 crore in December FY26 from ₹566 crore last year same period. The net profit is attributable to owners of the company.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also rose as much as 34% in the December quarter, rising to ₹14,756 crore. Operating revenue surged nearly 37% YoY jump to ₹12,476 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, up from ₹9,097 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company’s operating EBITDA jumped 51% YoY to ₹1,634 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹1,081 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit after tax (PAT) increased 6% sequentially from ₹795 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue grew 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹14,051 crore in the July–September quarter of FY26.

TVS Motor recorded highest-ever quarterly sales Overall two- and three-wheeler sales, including international operations, rose 27% YoY to an all-time high of 15.44 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with 12.12 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of December 2024.

Motorcycle volumes climbed 31% to 7.26 lakh units from 5.56 lakh units a year ago. Scooter sales increased 25% to 6.14 lakh units, up from 4.93 lakh units in the third quarter of FY25. International two-wheeler sales recorded a strong 35% growth, reaching 3.66 lakh units versus 2.72 lakh units in the year-ago quarter.

Three-wheeler sales more than doubled, surging 106% to 0.60 lakh units during the quarter, compared with 0.29 lakh units in the same period last year.

EV sales also delivered robust performance, rising 40% year-on-year to a record 1.06 lakh units in the quarter ended December 2025, up from 0.76 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of December 2024.