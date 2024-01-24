TVS Motor Q3FY24 Results: Net profit jumps 68% YoY to ₹593 crore, revenue improves 26% YoY
TVS Motor, one of the country's leading two-wheeler makers released its Q3FY24 earnings today, posting a 68% jump in its standalone net profit at ₹593.35 crore as compared to a net profit of ₹352.75 crore in the same period last year.
