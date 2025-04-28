TVS Motor Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 76% YoY to ₹852 crore; revenue rises 17% on strong EV sales

TVS Motor Q4FY25 results today: TVS Motor Company, one of the country's leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers, announced its March quarter numbers (Q4FY25) today, April 28, posting a 76% increase in its standalone net profit to ₹852.12 crore.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹485.43 crore in the same period last year. In the December quarter, it posted a net profit of ₹618.48 crore.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter grew 17% to ₹9,550 crore, compared to ₹8,169 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, as per the company's Q4 earnings' filing. It posted its highest-ever operating EBITDA of ₹1,333 crore for the fourth quarter, against ₹926 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24, while the EBITDA margin stood at 14.0% in Q4.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, TVS Motor posted its highest-ever revenue at ₹36,251 crore, registering a growth of 14% compared to ₹31,776 crore recorded in 2023-24. Operating EBITDA for the year improved by 120 basis points to 12.3% over the previous year.

Profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 stood at ₹2,711 crore, compared to ₹2,083 crore reported during the year ended March 2024.

TVS Motor sold over 12 lakh units in Q4 The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14% to 12.16 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to 10.63 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2024.

Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 10%, registering 5.64 lakh units compared to 5.11 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2024. Scooter sales for the quarter grew by 27%, reaching 5.02 lakh units as against 3.96 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

Electric vehicle sales rose by 54%, registering 0.76 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to 0.49 lakh units during the quarter ended March 2024. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 21%, registering 0.37 lakh units as against 0.30 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.