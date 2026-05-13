TVS Motor Q4 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to ₹772 crore, revenue up 30%

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The 2-3 wheeler stock reported a consolidated net profit of ₹772 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with ₹648 crore in the same period last year, marking a 19% increase. The profit after tax (PAT) was attributable to the company’s owners.

The company also recorded a 30% rise in revenue, which stood at ₹15,053 crore in Q4FY26, against ₹11,542 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

TVS Motor’s operating EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 13.1%, compared with the normalised EBITDA margin of 12.5% in Q4 FY25, marking a year-on-year improvement of 60 basis points.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were TVS Motor Company's Q4 FY26 financial highlights? ⌵ TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹772 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a 19% increase from the previous year. Revenue rose by 30% to ₹15,053 crore in the same period. 2 How did TVS Motor's sales perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales increased by 28% to 15.60 lakh units in Q4 FY26. Motorcycle sales grew 23%, scooter sales climbed 32%, electric vehicle sales surged 51%, and three-wheeler sales jumped 65% compared to the same quarter last year. 3 What was TVS Motor's EBITDA margin in Q4 FY26? ⌵ TVS Motor's operating EBITDA margin for Q4 FY26 stood at 13.1%, showing a year-on-year improvement of 60 basis points from the normalized EBITDA margin of 12.5% in Q4 FY25. 4 How has TVS Motor's share price performed recently? ⌵ TVS Motor's share price has been volatile, declining 4.45% in the past month and 6% year-to-date. However, it has delivered significant returns of 189% in three years and 482% in five years. 5 When did TVS Motor Company announce its Q4 financial results for FY26? ⌵ TVS Motor Company announced its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 13.

In the corresponding quarter of FY25, the full-year Production Linked Incentive (PLI) benefit was recognised in Q4, which resulted in revenue of ₹9,550 crore and an operating EBITDA margin of 14.0%.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including International Business, rose 28% to 15.60 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with 12.16 lakh units in the corresponding quarter of March 2025.

Motorcycle sales increased 23% to 6.93 lakh units from 5.64 lakh units a year earlier, while scooter sales climbed 32% to 6.60 lakh units from 5.02 lakh units in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Electric vehicle sales registered a strong 51% growth, reaching 1.15 lakh units during the March 2026 quarter, against 0.76 lakh units in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales surged 65% to 0.60 lakh units in the quarter under review, compared with 0.37 lakh units in the fourth quarter of FY25.

TVS Motor share price trend The share price trend of TVS Motor has remained volatile in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has descended 4.45% in a month and 6% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

TVS Motor stock has delivered multibagger returns of 189% in three years and 482% in five years.