TVS Motor’s all-time high Ebitda margin in Q4 gets amply rewarded by investors

The upshot: Ebitda for the March quarter has increased by 119% to Rs536 crore. This on the back of about 53% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs5,322 crore, which was helped by 46% sales volume growth. A combination of price hikes, better product mix (higher exports) and cost control initiatives have helped the company’s operating performance. It’s also worth noting that this comes at a time when investors are worried about the adverse impact of higher raw material cost pressures on profit margins for auto firms. Against this backdrop, TVS Motor’s performance is encouraging for investors.