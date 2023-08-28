Markets
TVS Motor’s bold EV play: What investors need to know
Equitymaster 3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Summary
- TVS Motor, a leading Indian two-wheeler maker, is gearing up for a major push into the electric vehicle (EV) space. More details inside.
Once a humble India-focused moped and two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor has undergone a transformative journey.
