TVS Motor’s bold EV play: What investors need to know

Once a humble India-focused moped and two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor has undergone a transformative journey.

This ability to understand and solve customer needs in markets globally and deliver satisfactory products, has emboldened the company to chart a bold new path.

With a remarkable ability to weather economic fluctuations, TVS Motor has forged a reputation for resilience.

It is no wonder that investors turn to this stalwart during uncertain times.

Beyond its financial success, TVS Motor is also recognised for its commitment to sustainability.

TVS Motor Company, which unveiled its all-new flagship electric scooter, is aiming for strong global play with this high-on-technology EV.

To achieve this, TVS Motor is stitching a grand EV plan.

Let's delve deeper into TVS Motor's plans for this groundbreaking endeavour.

EV production target

TVS Motor is all set to dispatch a record volume of more than two lakh scooters, based on its electric vehicle (EV) platform, in the current financial year.

This launch is strategically aimed at capturing the attention of a new segment of buyers.

Starting from August 2023, the company plans on accelerating the production of the existing EV scooter, iQube, by an additional 25,000 units per month.

The introduction of novel electric scooter models will also contribute to the overall EV production growth.

The company is targeting to produce 100,000 EVs in FY24, up from 50,000 units in FY23.

Holding a 22% market share as of July, TVS Motor stands as India's second-largest two-wheeler EV company, trailing only behind Ola Electric. The company has invested nearly ₹2.5 bn in the development of the TVS X model.

For the current fiscal year, TVS Motor anticipates capital expenditures ranging between ₹9-10 bn, with a significant portion allocated to EV product development.

TVS Motor is confident that it can achieve its target of doubling EV production in FY24. The company has a strong brand image and a broad dealer network, which will help it reach a vast customer base.

EV ecosystem play

TVS Motor is a key player in India's electric vehicle (EV) sector, with a market share exceeding 20%. The company recently unveiled a novel electric two-wheeler called TVS X.

TVS Motor, on 24 August 2023, announced that it has invested a substantial capital expenditure (capex) of ₹2.5 billion (bn) for this endeavour.

The vehicle's pioneering design is poised to captivate younger demographics, particularly Generation Z and Millennials.

TVS envisions establishing a comprehensive presence across diverse segments of the EV ecosystem, encompassing three-wheelers and Business-to-Business (B2B) sectors like e-commerce and food delivery scooters.

The company has a dual commitment to investing in both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles. It believes that these two technologies will harmoniously coexist and flourish in tandem.

According to the Managing Director of TVS Motor, Sudarshan Venu,

"This approach differs from the standpoint of Ola Electric, which champions the transition from traditional petrol-based internal combustion engines to electric vehicles through its Ending ICEage campaign."

This multi-faceted strategy is anticipated to bolster EV production and enhance market differentiation.

Global EV expansion plan

Looking ahead, TVS Motor is charting an ambitious global expansion plan. It envisions venturing into international markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Europe.

The company has already secured a significant position as the leading seller of e-bikes in Switzerland, and it plans to extend its product reach across various parts of Europe.

E-bikes have swiftly gained favour as a preferred mode of personal mobility in these regions, indicating an early shift in consumer preferences.

Furthermore, TVS Motor has strategically invested over $90 million in diverse startups operating in fields including Industry 4.0, risk modelling, Internet of Things (IoT), and the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

In its pursuit of global prominence, TVS Motor's expansive international strategy signifies a crucial stride toward establishing itself as a pivotal contender in the worldwide EV market.

To Conclude

TVS Motor's propensity for pioneering innovative approaches has consistently set it apart from its competitors.

With aspirations of becoming a global leader in the EV two-wheeler sector, the company's endeavors align well with the Indian government's incentives to bolster EV adoption.

Through substantial investments and the establishment of a dedicated EV factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, coupled with strategic collaborations for technology advancement, TVS Motor is clearly committed to its EV business expansion.

Moreover, the company's strong emphasis on developing novel and cutting-edge EV products underscores its dedication to shaping the future of electric mobility.

